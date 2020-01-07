Patti Garrett will serve another term as Decatur mayor, commissioners sworn in

Share









The Decatur City Commission held its organizational meeting for 2020, swearing in commissioners and electing a mayor and mayor pro-tem.

Unlike many other cities, Decatur’s mayor is a commissioner elected by fellow commissioners.

Commissioners unanimously reelected Mayor Patti Garrett as mayor and reelected Tony Powers as Mayor Pro Tem. In addition, the meeting saw the swearing in of Powers, who recently won reelection, and new commissioners Lesa Mayer and George Dusenbury.

“It’s certainly an honor to serve with the two newest commissioners,” Garrett said during the meeting.

Mayer thanked her fellow commissioners with helping her get up to speed on her new role.

“I’m very honored and humbled and have the opportunity to sit here with all of you,” Mayer said. “I thank you all for your guidance and the information you have provided to me and answering my copious amounts of questions and being a great example and support system.”

Garrett said she’s been in Mayer’s shoes as a new commissioner.

“We were all new at one time,” Garrett said.

“How long can I use the term I’m new here?” Mayer asked, drawing a chuckle from her fellow commissioners.

“This is it,” Powers replied.

Dusenbury said he’s ready to get started.

“I’m looking forward to getting started,too,” he said. “I’ve been trying not to get started until tonight. I’m really excited about the strategic plan we’re going to be kicking off this year.”

Powers told Dusenbury and Mayer he’s always available to help answer questions.

“We’ve all sat in that chair and had no idea what we are going to say next,” he said.

Commissioners also decided that Bryan Downs will continue serving as city attorney, reappointed Rhathelia Stroud as chief judge of the city’s municipal court, and reappointed Berryl A. Anderson, Hollie Manheimer and Matthew McCoyd as part-time municipal court judges. Commissioners reappointed Charles E. Bailey and F. Robert “Bobby” Slotkin, Jr. as substitute municipal court judges.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.