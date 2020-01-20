(PHOTOS) 2020 MLK Service Project

Decatur’s annual Martin Luther King Jr Service Project concludes Monday, Jan. 20.
Hundreds of volunteers fanned out through Oakhurst during the weekend to help elderly residents with repair projects.
Here are some photos from Saturday, Jan. 18.
Nick Brown, of Decatur, volunteers at 224 Driftwood Terrace in Decatur on Jan. 18. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Nancy Bartlett, of Decatur, volunteers at 224 Driftwood Terrace in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
(left to right) Chris Floyd, of Conyers, and Quandra Zellner, of Conyers, volunteer at 1033 S. McDonough Street in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
(left to right) Eric Gogstad, of Decatur, volunteers with his son, Nathan Gogstad, 14, at 1033 S. McDonough Street in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Zahara Mahitula, 15, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Sadio Shekh, 12, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Tobyah James, 13, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Sharif Atik, 15, of Decatur volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
(left to right) Diane Loupe, of Decatur and the yard captain, Shiphrah James 12, of Decatur, and Megene Chibuyu, 12, of Decatur, work in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
