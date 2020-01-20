LOADING

Type to search

(PHOTOS) 2020 MLK Service Project

Decaturish updates

(PHOTOS) 2020 MLK Service Project

Decaturish.com Jan 20, 2020
(left to right) Dave Hammond and his wife, Nancy Bartlett, both of Decatur, volunteer at 224 Driftwood Terrace in Decatur on January 18th, 2020. MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor
Share

 

By Rebecca Breyer, contributor 

Decatur’s annual Martin Luther King Jr Service Project concludes Monday, Jan. 20.

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out through Oakhurst during the weekend to help elderly residents with repair projects.

Here are some photos from Saturday, Jan. 18.

Nick Brown, of Decatur, volunteers at 224 Driftwood Terrace in Decatur on Jan. 18. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Nancy Bartlett, of Decatur, volunteers at 224 Driftwood Terrace in Decatur on Jan. 18.. MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

(left to right) Chris Floyd, of Conyers, and Quandra Zellner, of Conyers, volunteer at 1033 S. McDonough Street in Decatur on Jan. 18. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

(left to right) Eric Gogstad, of Decatur, volunteers with his son, Nathan Gogstad, 14, at 1033 S. McDonough Street in Decatur on Jan. 18.. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Zahara Mahitula, 15, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18.. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Sadio Shekh, 12, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18.. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Tobyah James, 13, of Decatur, volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18.. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Sharif Atik, 15, of Decatur volunteers in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

(left to right) Diane Loupe, of Decatur and the yard captain, Shiphrah James 12, of Decatur, and Megene Chibuyu, 12, of Decatur, work in the back yard at 161 Park Drive in Decatur on Jan. 18. The MLK Service Project offers free home repairs for older residents. Volunteer tasks included yard work, home repairs, weatherizing homes and cleaning the gutters. Rebecca Breyer/contributor

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus