(PHOTOS) 2020 MLK Service Project

Share









By Rebecca Breyer, contributor

Decatur’s annual Martin Luther King Jr Service Project concludes Monday, Jan. 20.

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out through Oakhurst during the weekend to help elderly residents with repair projects.

Here are some photos from Saturday, Jan. 18.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.