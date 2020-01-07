(PHOTOS) New Avondale Estates City Commissioner sworn in

Share









The Avondale Estates City Commission held a swearing-in ceremony during a special called meeting on Jan. 6.

Municipal Court Judge Stephen Nicholas swore in the city’s newest commissioner, Dee Merriam. Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Commissioner Brian Fisher also won reelection in November.

According to the city’s spokesperson, “Following the swearing in, Dee was invited to take her seat with the rest of the BOMC with each member welcoming her.”

