Police: Burglar used pickup truck to break window at New Balance store

DeKalb Police on Jan. 18 responded to an early morning burglary of the New Balance shoe store at 1975 Clairmont Road.

The suspect backed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck into the window of the store, breaking the glass, and spent about 15 seconds ransacking it before leaving, falling over two mannequins on their way out. Police said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Witnesses reported that after they observed silver Chevrolet Silverado backed into the front glass windows, they saw one subject enter the location and grab items for approximately 15 seconds,” the Police Department said. “The subject left the location in the Chevrolet Silverado on Clairmont Rd, towards N. Decatur Road where witnesses lost visual of the vehicle soon thereafter. No suspect in custody at this time, and our investigation is ongoing.”

The suspect got away with “multiple” items from the store. On Monday, Jan. 20, workers were repairing the broken glass at the New Balance location.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, wearing white-soled shoes, black pants, and a black bubble jacket.

