Pre-K registration for 2020-2021 school year at College Heights opens February 3

Pre-K registration for the 2020-2021 school year at College Heights opens on Feb. 3, 2020. Children need to be four years old on Sept. 1, 2020, to be eligible for a spot at College Heights.

New families that are interested in registering their child must submit an online application before sending supplementary documents to the application to College Heights by mail. Additionally, staff and computers will be available to assist parents that need help completing the application online at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office, which is located at 125 Electric Avenue in Decatur.

Below is a detailed process for parents, as listed in a recent press release:

Step One: Parents/Guardians need to complete an online registration form by visiting: https://www.csdecatur.net/Page/3051

Step Two: Parents/guardians need to bring the following documents to College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center on Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays during the month of February between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Documents must be submitted by Feb. 28 no later than 3 p.m. in order to be considered for the Pre-K lottery.

– Proof of Residency (lease, deed, payment/coupon book, property tax or settlement statement and a current utility bill). If providing a lease the student’s name must be listed as an occupant.

– Birth Certificate (certified original)

– Immunization (Form 3231)

– Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition (Form 3300)

– Student’s Social Security Card

– Picture ID of guardian

Timeline for Pre-K registration and lottery process: Registration: February 3 – 28 Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the month of February Lottery: Electronic lottery will be conducted March 6, 2019 Notification: Parent/Guardian of students on the waitlist will notified via a phone call on March 5. Parent/Guardian of students who are recipients of a Pre-K slot will receive a letter of confirmation via mail by March 30, 2020. Courtesy Staff: Complete online application and submit documents during the month of March. Lottery will be conducted on April 3rd and parents will be notified via email of wait list status.

Pre-K After School Program Parents who are new to College Heights and whose child has received a Pre-K slot for the 2020-2021 school year may register for the after school program (ASP) starting March 11, 2020. ASP registration will be held at College Heights M – F from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the front desk. A lottery will be held on March 27 at 12 p.m. in the school library to fill all the available slots. Once notified, parents have 48 hours to accept the spot and submit the $50 registration fee.

Families currently enrolled in College Heights and Frasier Center Program Registration packets for both Pre-K and After School Program will be sent home with your child by Jan. 31. Please complete the forms and return to school with a $50 ASP registration fee (if needed) by 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 in order to secure your child’s Pre-K/ASP slot for next year.

Have further questions? Visit https://www.csdecatur.net/eclc.

