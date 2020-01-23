LOADING

Report: DeKalb Schools credit rating at risk

Report: DeKalb Schools credit rating at risk

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 23, 2020
Photo provided by the DeKalb County School District.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the DeKalb County school district may lose its credit rating for failure to turn over financial info.

“Moody’s wants to see the missing audited financial information for the 2018 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018,” the AJC reported. The school district has 30 days to hand it over, but will likely miss the deadline, according to the AJC.

To read the full story, click here.

