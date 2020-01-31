LOADING

Report: Health center for gay men, trans women opens in Decatur

Business Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 31, 2020
Center Director Jennifer Taussig. Photo provided by Patrick Saunders/Project Q
Project Q reports that The Center at 246 has opened in downtown Decatur.

According to Project Q, the center is a “sex-positive health center that provides services for free.”

“For DeKalb residents, the Center offers free HIV counseling and testing, sexually-transmitted infections testing, referrals to services for people who test positive, and PrEP or PEP initiation. PrEP is the once-a-day pill for HIV-negative people to reduce the risk of infection. PEP is the use of antiretroviral drugs after exposure to HIV to stop infection,” Project Q reports.

The center will be located at 246 Sycamore Street in Decatur. For more information from Projet Q, click here.

