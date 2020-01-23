Run With The Dogs 5K taking place this Saturday in Decatur

Share









The annual Run With The Dogs 5K will return again this Saturday, Jan. 25 in Decatur, featuring both a mile-long Pup Trot and 5K race.

According to an event press release, the race – which will take place rain or shine – will take place at Decatur High School. The Pup Trot begins at 8:30 a.m., while the 5K will start at 9 a.m.

The 5K course will begin on Commerce Street behind the Decatur High School stadium and will run through Decatur residential areas. According to the release, the course will be well marked and supervised by volunteers and the city of Decatur Police Department.

Additionally, water stations will be positioned along the course and refreshments will be available at the finish.

Runners and walkers of all levels are invited to participate and bring dogs (though dogs are not required). All proceeds will be used by the Decatur Bulldog Boosters to help fund the sports programs at Decatur High School and Renfroe Middle School, the release said.

Awards, including a Chewy.com gift bag, will be given to top-place finishers, and contestants who registered before Jan. 1 will receive a shirt. Additional shirts may be available at the race for other participants. Dogs participating will receive a special treat.

The entry fee is $35 for individuals and $30 for City Schools of Decatur students, teachers and employees, the release said. Race day registration is $40. Registration costs cover both the 5K and Pup Trot.

Go here for more information or to register.

