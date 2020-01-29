ScreenFixing opening location in downtown Decatur

Share









Electronics repair shop ScreenFixing plans to open a second location in downtown Decatur, the company announced.

The store will be located at 427 Church Street, in the former home of Tres Jolie.

“Decatur is an amazing, vibrant, and historic location with great small town vibes, much like we enjoy in our East Atlanta Village community,” owner Nate Minor said in a press release. “ScreenFixing is a business that focuses energy on honest and fair service with a commitment to community involvement. The Decatur area will be a great expansion for our business as the community has a passion for local and small business and it is our goal to add to the fabric of Decatur.”

The store will repair phones, tablets, computers and other electronics. There will also be a retail component. The store will offer refurbished electronics and e-waste recycling. Details about the store opening and hours will be announced at the company’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ScreenFixing

“ScreenFixing provides high-quality electronics repair, as well as in-store consulting about your electronics needs,” store manager Logan Vaught said in the press release. “If you have a broken screen or need an upgrade or a virus cleanup, we are your team. If you need liquid damage data recovery from a phone that spent the day in the ocean, we can help you there as well.”

