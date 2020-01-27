Sexually dangerous predator arrested, accused of violating probation

Share









This story has been updated.

Robert McKenzie, a known sexual predator accused of harassing numerous women in the area, was recently arrested after he was accused of violating his probation.

A Decatur Police school resource officer spotted McKenzie in the area of I-285 and Flat Shoals Parkway on Jan. 24, confirmed he had a warrant for a probation violation and contacted the DeKalb Police Department. DeKalb Police made the arrest on Jan. 24 and a police department spokesperson said the warrant for a probation violation stemmed from an aggravated battery case.

He was still in jail as of Monday, Jan. 27.

The warrant for the probation violation was issued by Superior Court. According to court records, McKenzie is accused of violating the probation sentence he received after pleading guilty to a 2017 aggravated battery charge. Prior to his Jan. 24, 2020 arrest, he was arrested on Jan. 21, 2020 in Decatur on a charge of being under the influence. He was released the next day. That arrest prompted the Superior Court on Jan. 23 to issue an arrest warrant for McKenzie for allegedly violating the probation sentence he received after pleading guilty to the aggravated battery charge.

The 2017 aggravated battery incident occurred in Clarkston. McKenzie threw a jacket at a cyclist causing the rider to fall and sustain minor injuries. Court records show he entered a guilty plea in that case and received a sentence of 10 years on probation. According to court records, as part of his probation, he is subject to special conditions. In the past, he has ridden his bike around town but he is now prohibited from riding his bike.

In addition to the Jan. 21, 2020 arrest on a charge of “pedestrian in the roadway under the influence,” Decatur Police arrested him twice last year. He was accused of public urination in both incidents. Prior to the warrant for his arrest on a probation violation issued on Jan. 23, 2020 the last action on file was an order reinstating the probation in October 2019. He was ordered to “not urinate in public anymore.”

McKenzie’s arrest record spans nearly two decades and his behavior has caused concern in the community.

Decatur Patch previously reported that McKenzie had been arrested in Norfolk, Va. in 2002 for “exposing himself and then beginning to masturbate in front of an 11- and 26-year-old at a local beach.” According to the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, McKenzie was convicted in Virginia in 2004 of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Atlanta Police arrested in him 2010 after he approached a woman on Freedom Parkway. He had been seen following a different woman during her runs, according to an Atlanta Journal Constitution article. He was arrested on charges of carrying a knife longer than 3 inches. According to the AJC, “The [arresting] officer also disposed of ‘contaminated’ rags and pornographic pictures that McKenzie had in his pockets” at the time of the arrest.

In 2011 he was accused of touching a child at Glenlake Pool in Decatur and he was subsequently arrested. The family declined to file a police report at the time, but the arrest violated the terms of his probation. Decatur Police Lt. Jennifer Ross testified at his probation revocation hearing and said his probation was revoked. He served the remainder of his sentence and was released in 2013.

For details about other incidents involving McKenzie, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.