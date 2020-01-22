Decatur Police arrest sexually dangerous predator on charge of being ‘under the influence’

Share









Robert McKenzie, a known sexual predator who is alleged to have harassed numerous women in the area, has been spotted in the area again.

Decatur Police on Jan. 21 arrested him on a charge of “pedestrian in the roadway under the influence.” According to jail records he was released on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to court records, he is on probation and subject to numerous special conditions. In the past, he has ridden his bike around town but he is now prohibited from riding his bike as a part of his probation. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. The probation stemmed from an aggravated battery charge in 2017, records show. Since the initial sentence in that case, he’s been threatened with probation revocation, records show.

The last action on file was an order reinstating the probation in October 2019. He was ordered to “not urinate in public anymore.”

Decatur Police arrested him twice last year. He was accused of public urination in both incidents.

A post on social media accused McKenzie of further acts of harassment against women, but police didn’t provide any records of an arrest for that incident. McKenzie’s arrest record spans nearly two decades.

Decatur Patch previously reported that McKenzie had been arrested in Norfolk, Va. in 2002 for “exposing himself and then beginning to masturbate in front of an 11- and 26-year-old at a local beach.” According to the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, McKenzie was convicted in Virginia in 2004 of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Atlanta Police arrested in him 2010 after he approached a woman on freedom parkway. He had been seen following a different woman during her runs, according to an Atlanta Journal Constitution article. He was arrested on charges of carrying a knife longer than 3 inches. According to the AJC, “The [arresting] officer also disposed of ‘contaminated’ rags and pornographic pictures that McKenzie had in his pockets” at the time of the arrest.

In 2011 he was accused of touching a child at Glenlake Pool in Decatur and he was subsequently arrested. The family declined to file a police report at the time, but the arrest violated the terms of his probation. Decatur Police Lt. Jennifer Ross testified at his probation revocation hearing and said his probation was revoked. He served the remainder of his sentence and was released in 2013.

In 2017, Atlanta Police arrested him on an aggravated battery warrant out of Clarkston. He was accused of throwing a jacket at a cyclist causing the rider to fall and sustain minor injuries.

For details about other incidents involving McKenzie, click here.

