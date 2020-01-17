Start:ME business accelerator program selects 50 local ventures for 2020 program

Share









Fifty promising small businesses have been selected for the 2020 Start:ME Accelerator program, a free, intensive, 14-session business training program from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, according to a press release from the program.

The program helps “promising ventures in the metro-Atlanta communities of East Lake, Clarkston and Southside Atlanta” with networking, connections and growing capital, the release said. Additionally, the program operates within communities, drawing talented entrepreneurs who live in, work in, and/or provide valuable products and services to the community.

New in 2020, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, has awarded a $200,000 grant to support six Start:ME accelerator program cohorts over two years, the release said.

“The Start:ME program supports a diverse group of small businesses representing a range of industries from fresh juices to baked goods, construction to clothing, education to eco-friendly manufacturing all based right here in Atlanta,” Erika H. James, dean of the Goizueta Business School, said.

According to the release, businesses in the 2020 cohort generate almost $1M in annual revenues, account for 127 jobs, and occupy nine brick and mortar locations. Of the 50 businesses:

– 74% of ventures are women-led

– 86% of ventures are led by people of color

– 74% of ventures have existing revenue; Average revenue $25K; Combined revenue of $933K

– 32% of ventures operate in the food/beverage industry

– 24% provide professional services

– 16% focus on health, beauty and fitness

Since its inception in 2013, Start:ME has supported 208 local businesses accounting for more than 338 jobs. Of those, 30 have brick and mortar locations, according to the release.

The program is developed and delivered by Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in partnership with East Lake Foundation (East Lake), Friends of Refugees (Clarkston), Focused Community Strategies (Southside) and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta (Southside).

The 2020 cohort was selected from a record pool of more than 280 applications.

Here are the participants from each community:

Clarkston Participants

Teresa Afternoon (Teresa Abboud) – Artwork and products showing cultural connections through coffee.

(Teresa Abboud) – Artwork and products showing cultural connections through coffee. Cakes by Semira (Semira Abdu) – Custom cakes, cookies, bread and pastries made from scratch.

(Semira Abdu) – Custom cakes, cookies, bread and pastries made from scratch. T&H Fashion Store (Tufah Ahmed) – Store featuring women’s clothing and accessories.

(Tufah Ahmed) – Store featuring women’s clothing and accessories. Imperial Insurance (Rovens Bazil) – Insurance agency offering auto, fire and commercial coverage.

(Rovens Bazil) – Insurance agency offering auto, fire and commercial coverage. SecPro (Maria Campos) – Information Technology consulting firm.

(Maria Campos) – Information Technology consulting firm. Sugarholic Desserts (Teasha Chestnut) – Alcohol infused desserts with innovative flavors.

(Teasha Chestnut) – Alcohol infused desserts with innovative flavors. Othello Communications (Lanii Dennis) – Video marketing strategies including drone marketing to businesses.

(Lanii Dennis) – Video marketing strategies including drone marketing to businesses. Mada Jy (Adja Mada Diakite) – Beverages using African heirloom recipes and natural ingredients.

(Adja Mada Diakite) – Beverages using African heirloom recipes and natural ingredients. NVRBEENSTANDARD (Micah Ford) – Inspiring apparel for women and men.

(Micah Ford) – Inspiring apparel for women and men. Harvey Wurie (Zainab Harvey) – Immigration and bankruptcy law firm.

(Zainab Harvey) – Immigration and bankruptcy law firm. Creole Vegan (Adele Ledet) – Plant based meal options with a Cajun twist.

(Adele Ledet) – Plant based meal options with a Cajun twist. Hala’s Halal Food (Hala Mustafa) – Sudanese Arab style foods.

(Hala Mustafa) – Sudanese Arab style foods. Chow Club Atlanta (Yohana Solomon) – An underground dining experience featuring immigrant chefs and creating a conscious community through food.

(Yohana Solomon) – An underground dining experience featuring immigrant chefs and creating a conscious community through food. STyler Visuals (Sonia Tyler) – Sharing the stories of people, businesses and events with visual content.

(Sonia Tyler) – Sharing the stories of people, businesses and events with visual content. Basil House (Saw Win) – Asian fusion restaurant to open in the Clarkston area.

(Saw Win) – Asian fusion restaurant to open in the Clarkston area. Famous Cafe & Company (Ishak Yusuf) – Healthy and affordable refreshments accompanied by production/digital service oriented memberships.

East Lake Participants

South Atlanta Participants

