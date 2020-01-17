Start:ME business accelerator program selects 50 local ventures for 2020 program

Start:ME business accelerator program selects 50 local ventures for 2020 programImage provided to Decaturish
Fifty promising small businesses have been selected for the 2020 Start:ME Accelerator program, a free, intensive, 14-session business training program from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, according to a press release from the program.
The program helps “promising ventures in the metro-Atlanta communities of East Lake, Clarkston and Southside Atlanta” with networking, connections and growing capital, the release said. Additionally, the program operates within communities, drawing talented entrepreneurs who live in, work in, and/or provide valuable products and services to the community.
New in 2020, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, has awarded a $200,000 grant to support six Start:ME accelerator program cohorts over two years, the release said.
“The Start:ME program supports a diverse group of small businesses representing a range of industries from fresh juices to baked goods, construction to clothing, education to eco-friendly manufacturing all based right here in Atlanta,” Erika H. James, dean of the Goizueta Business School, said.
According to the release, businesses in the 2020 cohort generate almost $1M in annual revenues, account for 127 jobs, and occupy nine brick and mortar locations. Of the 50 businesses:
– 74% of ventures are women-led
– 86% of ventures are led by people of color
– 74% of ventures have existing revenue; Average revenue $25K; Combined revenue of $933K
– 32% of ventures operate in the food/beverage industry
– 24% provide professional services
– 16% focus on health, beauty and fitness
Since its inception in 2013, Start:ME has supported 208 local businesses accounting for more than 338 jobs. Of those, 30 have brick and mortar locations, according to the release.
The program is developed and delivered by Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in partnership with East Lake Foundation (East Lake), Friends of Refugees (Clarkston), Focused Community Strategies (Southside) and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta (Southside).
The 2020 cohort was selected from a record pool of more than 280 applications.
Here are the participants from each community:
Clarkston Participants
- Teresa Afternoon (Teresa Abboud) – Artwork and products showing cultural connections through coffee.
- Cakes by Semira (Semira Abdu) – Custom cakes, cookies, bread and pastries made from scratch.
- T&H Fashion Store (Tufah Ahmed) – Store featuring women’s clothing and accessories.
- Imperial Insurance (Rovens Bazil) – Insurance agency offering auto, fire and commercial coverage.
- SecPro (Maria Campos) – Information Technology consulting firm.
- Sugarholic Desserts (Teasha Chestnut) – Alcohol infused desserts with innovative flavors.
- Othello Communications (Lanii Dennis) – Video marketing strategies including drone marketing to businesses.
- Mada Jy (Adja Mada Diakite) – Beverages using African heirloom recipes and natural ingredients.
- NVRBEENSTANDARD (Micah Ford) – Inspiring apparel for women and men.
- Harvey Wurie (Zainab Harvey) – Immigration and bankruptcy law firm.
- Creole Vegan (Adele Ledet) – Plant based meal options with a Cajun twist.
- Hala’s Halal Food (Hala Mustafa) – Sudanese Arab style foods.
- Chow Club Atlanta (Yohana Solomon) – An underground dining experience featuring immigrant chefs and creating a conscious community through food.
- STyler Visuals (Sonia Tyler) – Sharing the stories of people, businesses and events with visual content.
- Basil House (Saw Win) – Asian fusion restaurant to open in the Clarkston area.
- Famous Cafe & Company (Ishak Yusuf) – Healthy and affordable refreshments accompanied by production/digital service oriented memberships.
East Lake Participants
- Lucent Educational Therapy (Erika Afeman) – Educational plans for students included skills-based tutoring, behavioral plans and group study workshops.
- Rogue Digital (Madison Copeland) – A digital marketing agency.
- Vitality Mobile Massage (Sharita Davis) – Mobile massage therapy.
- Native Live Beverage Co. (Larry Ferguson) – Organic, alkaline and herb-infused juices teas and detox cleanses.
- Test Taking Task (Harlecia Jenkins) – Book/workbook on test taking strategies using academic concepts and examples.
- Springreens @ Community Cafe (Muhammad Jihad) – Healthy soul food with a Mediterranean twist.
- WorshApp (Jocelyn Johnson) – Mobile application for faith-based events and activities.
- Skinkulture Essentials (India Little) – Chemical peels and skin treatments for multicultural skin.
- Bamboo Services (Tamara Lucas) – On-demand concierge service providing screened and vetted Personal Assistants on Demand Anytime (PANDA).
- The Neighborhood Sprouts (Jan O’Shaughnessy) – A kids’ club educating children on giving back and community service.
- Blank Canvas Massage (Caroline Padgett) – Massage therapy and art from local artists.
- Life Chef/ Betty Rose (Asata Reid) – A healthy farm to table meal prep/delivery service.
- Bullseye Creative Agency (Justin Schaeffer) – One stop shop for graphic design, web design, social media and sign design.
- Write For You Business Services (Tanisha Smith) – Personalized service crafting resumes, cover letters, complaint letters and other custom content.
- Puncho’s (Brandon Williams) – Loaded fries specializing in non-traditional poutine dishes.
- MamaWunderlust (Katecia Wilson) – Affordable fitness programs promoting healthy lifestyles for single moms.
South Atlanta Participants
- Kaprius Farm (Charles Berry) – A hydroponic farm selling locally grown, pesticide free lettuce, spinach and herbs.
- Tutu Maniac (DeAndrea Byrd) – A kids birthday party company and boutique.
- Breezy Spot (Bryanna Carter-Martin) – Italian ice made with all natural ingredients and organic fruit.
- Be Bold Coaching and Consulting (Tanisha Corporal) – Community-based social enterprise specializing in transformative developmental support for individuals, organizations and communities.
- Next Level Freedom (Thomas Cotton) – Training and supportive services to help people overcome barriers to obtain a family living wage in Atlanta.
- The Good Day Box (Amber Hunter) – Fresh meals in sustainable packaging for eating on the go.
- RYSE Creative Village (Jay Jackson) – Resource hub and co-working space for creatives in the film, music, gaming and digital media industries.
- Deal Shack Foundation (LaDonna Jones) – Provides basic necessities including toiletries, cleaning supplies and household goods to independent senior living communities in Metro Atlanta.
- Beyond the Sky Catering Service (Sonya King) – Mobile on-site catering.
- Breathe Balance Energize (Lorriane McCall) – Holistic care services as an alternative to western medicine for illness caused by stress.
- Styles by Aprillove (April Payne) – Professional hair care, skincare and make-up services.
- GreenTec (Guillermo Quezada) – Construction products created with soil and recycled glass.
- V. James & Co. Interiors (Courtney Scott) – A full-service staging, interior design and home decor company.
- Immense DC (Kimberly Starks) – An esports consultancy providing public relations, marketing and digital marketing for gaming development and gaming studios.
- Velvet Storm Coffee Company (Monique Thomas) – A retail boutique coffee shop opening soon in Pittsburgh Yards.
- Bake-N-Jam (Joshua Westover) – Bringing people together through freshly baked bread and fruit jams.
- Travelsist (Veronica Woodruff) – Online service providing baby essentials and accessory rentals to parents with small children.
- Yogaskills (Iyabo Kiyaa Lawrence) – Kemetic yoga classes and trainings.
