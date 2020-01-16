Tanglewood Road will be closed for tree removal on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21

Share









DeKalb County says that Tanglewood Road from Heather Drive to Oak Grove Drive will be closed to through-traffic on Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The closure will be between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county needs to close the road so a tree can be removed. Residents who live on the road will have access to it.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area to advise motorists of traffic restrictions,” the county says. “For more information, contact the DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Department at 404-294-2878.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.