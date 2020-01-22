The City of Tucker opens municipal court

Share









The City of Tucker opened a City municipal court for its first day on Jan. 15, holding municipal court proceedings at the City Hall Annex, located at 4228 First Avenue in Tucker.

According to a recent press release, “previously the City hosted court dates in neighboring Clarkston through an intergovernmental agreement.”

The municipal court will assemble two times per month – each third and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.

“This is another step in Tucker’s growth as a city,” City Clerk Bonnie Warne said in a recent press release. “We are grateful to Clarkston for their partnership these past couple of years, but we are excited to progress to the point where we can host these court dates ourselves.”

Questions about court dates or citations should be directed to 678-597-9040 or info@tuckerga.gov.

