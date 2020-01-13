LOADING

The Decatur Planters will be on trial at ‘Stuff Court’

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 13, 2020
Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Got opinions about the planters on West Howard Avenue in Decatur? Let’s put them on trial.

We invite you to watch local improvisers settle the matter in the first edition of “Stuff Court,” where ideas are put on trial every month at The Pinewood restaurant in Decatur. The Saturday, Jan. 25 show will begin at 7 p.m. and if it proves successful we plan to make it a monthly event. This show is presented by Decaturish in association with The Pinewood and The Scene Shop. The Pinewood is located at 254 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA. To learn more about parking in the area, click here.

Tickets are $15. To buy your ticket to “Stuff Court” click here

Join some of Atlanta’s top improvisers in a night of fun and vented frustrations. We can’t wait to see you.

