Theft from Walmart draws helicopter presence in greater Decatur

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 21, 2020
Police vehicles on Suzanne Drive. A theft from a local Walmart drew a police presence to the area. Photo provided by Amanda Gossett
Residents of Medlock Park, a greater Decatur neighborhood, wondered what all the buzz was about when they heard helicopters flying overhead on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The police were after someone accused of stealing from the local Walmart and in the process found two individuals who had felony warrants.

“DeKalb police officers responded to a theft (by taking) from the Wal-Mart at 2525 North Decatur Road,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Nissan Sentra. Officers located the vehicle on North Decatur Rd.  A traffic stop was conducted while aerial support provided overwatch. The driver/suspect was taken into custody without further incident for the misdemeanor theft. Two additional occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody on active felony warrants unrelated to this incident.”

The police spokesperson did not provide any additional information.

