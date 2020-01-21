Theft from Walmart draws helicopter presence in greater Decatur

Share









Residents of Medlock Park, a greater Decatur neighborhood, wondered what all the buzz was about when they heard helicopters flying overhead on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The police were after someone accused of stealing from the local Walmart and in the process found two individuals who had felony warrants.

“DeKalb police officers responded to a theft (by taking) from the Wal-Mart at 2525 North Decatur Road,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Nissan Sentra. Officers located the vehicle on North Decatur Rd. A traffic stop was conducted while aerial support provided overwatch. The driver/suspect was taken into custody without further incident for the misdemeanor theft. Two additional occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody on active felony warrants unrelated to this incident.”

The police spokesperson did not provide any additional information.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.