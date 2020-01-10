Tucker announces second phase of streetscape project

Share









The city of Tucker says work has begun on the second phase of the city’s streetscape project.

The city says the project will “expand the charm and feel of Tucker’s historic downtown.” DeKalb County is overseeing the project and is working with Tucker’s engineering staff the city says.

The first phase of the project began in 2010 before Tucker residents voted to incorporate and become a city. It improved Main Street, bringing sidewalks, curb cuts, benches and streetlights. Phase II will do the same for First Avenue between Fellowship Road and Lynburn Drive.

“It will also branch out onto Second Street, Fourth Street and Lynburn Drive,” the city says.

The contractor on the project is CMES which received a $1.4 million contract for the work. It’s being funded by DeKalb County, the city of Tucker, GDOT and MARTA.

“Our Main Street draws thousands of visitors each year to downtown Tucker,” Community and Economic Development Director John McHenry said in a press release. “This phase of the Streetscape project will build upon that and give our residents and visitors the chance to enjoy more of what so many people love about Tucker.”

