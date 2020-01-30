LOADING

Two DeKalb County Police Officers arrested

Crime and public safety Metro ATL Tucker

Two DeKalb County Police Officers arrested

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 30, 2020
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Two DeKalb County Police officers were arrested after being accused of accessing accident reports and selling them.

According to DeKalb County Police, “The investigation revealed that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department, allegedly accessed and sold thousands of motor vehicle accident reports. The officers are accused of selling the reports to ‘illegal runners,’ individuals who solicit clients who could profit from injury or property damage caused by an automobile accident.”

The investigation began after a fellow DeKalb County Police Officer tipped off the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The officers have been charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office. McClinton is also charged with bribery, according to jail records.

“The DeKalb County Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct and will take proper action to safeguard the privacy of our citizens and enforce the law,” DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in the press release.

The officers were placed on administrative leave with pay “pending appropriate disciplinary action,” the Police Department said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Detective Fielder at 770-724-7837.

