UPDATE: Woman tries to rob Suntrust Bank in greater Decatur

DeKalb County Police responded to an attempted bank robbery on Saturday, Jan. 25.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the Suntrust Bank on Blackmon Drive in greater Decatur around 11:30 a.m.

The woman is accused of giving the teller a note demanding money. She ran from the bank a few moments later without any money, the spokesperson said. There were no injuries. The suspect is described as a black female, age 23 to 30, with long red hair and wearing a black top, black bottom and black sneakers. She wore glasses (not sunglasses) and a dark green plain baseball cap.

Police provided photos of the suspect:

