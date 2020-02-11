Acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni to give free reading at Emory University Feb. 22

Share









An acclaimed poet and activist, Nikki Giovanni, will read her work at Emory University’s Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts late this month, according to an Emory news release.

The reading is part of the Raymond Danowski Poetry Library Reading Series, now in its 15th season.

Giovanni, who has been a civil rights advocate since the 1960s, has written many collections of poetry and even works of nonfiction during her decades-long career. Her books include “Black Feeling, Black Talk” (1968), “The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection” (2004), “Chasing Utopia: A Hybrid” (2013) and the children’s book of poetry “I Am Loved” (2018).

Additionally, Giovanni has received several awards over her career, including the inaugural Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award, the American Book Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Virginia Governor’s Award for the Arts and the Emily Couric Leadership Award, according to Emory. She is also a seven-time recipient of the NAACP Image Award and has received honorary doctorate degrees from more than 27 colleges and universities.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, is open to the public at no charge. Tickets are not required, but seating will be limited. Books and a limited-edition broadside will be for sale at the reading, with a signing immediately after.

It will take place at Emory’s Schwartz Center for the Performing Art, located on the Emory campus at 1700 N. Decatur Rd. in Atlanta, 30322. Parking is available in the Fishburne deck.

For disability-related accommodations, please contact Emory Libraries events manager Maya Cody in advance at 404-727-7620 or maya.cody@emory.edu. For other information, go here.

