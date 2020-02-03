Agnes Scott College to offer new graduate program in data analysis and communication, fall 2020

Share









Starting in fall 2020, Agnes Scott College is adding a new graduate degree program, offering a Master of Science in data analysis and communication.

“Students enrolling in this program will take courses that explore topics in ethical use of technology and data, data analysis, and principles of data visualization, among others, and will be able to tailor their degree to their interests through select elective courses,” according to a recent press release.

This new degree is offered as a co-educational program, and those interested must have a bachelor’s degree to qualify for the program.

“Continued high job growth in the field of data analytics makes this an important time for Agnes Scott to offer this degree,” President Leocadia I. Zak said in a recent press release. “We are building on the success of our undergraduate and graduate programs by offering a new cutting-edge program that can prepare working professionals for success in an evolving economy.”

More information about this graduate program can be found here.

