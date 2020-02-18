AMC Theater at North DeKalb Mall hosting film festival for DeKalb County students

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – The community is invited to attend the DeKalb County School District Student Film Festival at North DeKalb Mall on Feb. 19.

The film festival will be held at the AMC Theater. Admission is free and the show starts at 6 p.m.

“Students from 15 DCSD high schools have been working hard to bring creative film works to life,” a press release from the School District says. “They have written scripts, hired actors, designed sets, mixed sound, and shot scenes—all to produce the best short film possible.”

The films will be judged by professionals in the film industry.

Awards will include “Best of Show,” “Audience Choice,” “Best Actor,” “Best Screenplay,” “Best Editing,” “Best Directing,” “Best Sound,” and an “Overall Winner.”

Participating schools are Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee Charter, Columbia, DeKalb High School of Technology South, DeKalb School of the Arts, Dunwoody, Lakeside, Miller Grove, Martin Luther King, Jr., McNair, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson, Towers, and Tucker high schools.

There will be a red carpet, popcorn and other fun activities. The AMC theater is located at 2042 Lawrenceville Highway.

