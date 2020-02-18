LOADING

Type to search

AMC Theater at North DeKalb Mall hosting film festival for DeKalb County students

Metro ATL Tucker

AMC Theater at North DeKalb Mall hosting film festival for DeKalb County students

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 18, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Greater Decatur, GA – The community is invited to attend the DeKalb County School District Student Film Festival at North DeKalb Mall on Feb. 19.

The film festival will be held at the AMC Theater. Admission is free and the show starts at 6 p.m.

“Students from 15 DCSD high schools have been working hard to bring creative film works to life,” a press release from the School District says. “They have written scripts, hired actors, designed sets, mixed sound, and shot scenes—all to produce the best short film possible.”

The films will be judged by professionals in the film industry.

Awards will include “Best of Show,” “Audience Choice,” “Best Actor,” “Best Screenplay,” “Best Editing,” “Best Directing,” “Best Sound,” and an “Overall Winner.”

Participating schools are Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee Charter, Columbia, DeKalb High School of Technology South, DeKalb School of the Arts, Dunwoody, Lakeside, Miller Grove, Martin Luther King, Jr., McNair, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson, Towers, and Tucker high schools.

There will be a red carpet, popcorn and other fun activities. The AMC theater is located at 2042 Lawrenceville Highway.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus