Avondale Estates names new assistant city manager

Avondale Estates has a new assistant city manager.

The city announced that Shannon Powell will be Assistant City Manager in charges of Community and Economic Development.

“In this role, she is responsible for planning, permitting, public works, parks, and communications,” the city says. “A resident of Decatur with her husband and two teenage children, Powell is a graduate of the Masters Program of City and Regional Planning at Georgia Tech and has experience in city planning, economic development and urban design. Previously, she was President and Principal of City3Sixty and the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Midtown Alliance.”

While she worked at Midtown Alliance, she helped to develop the organization’s vision and strategic direction, the city says.

“One of her most notable accomplishments is the development and implementation of the award-winning Blueprint Midtown, a community-based master plan for Midtown Atlanta,” the city says. “To implement the plan, she and her team developed and executed new initiatives for streetscapes, open spaces, land use and transportation that have become models for urban revitalization. In 2016, she was awarded the Kwanza Hall Award by AIA-Atlanta for her role as an advocate for good urban design.”

City Manager Patrick Bryant said Powell’s experience will help move the city forward.

“It is this experience that aligns so closely with where Avondale Estates is headed over the next decade, and I know we are looking forward to her being a part of this new and exciting chapter,” Bryant said in the city’s announcement.

Powell, who has already met with people and business owners in the community, is ready to get started.

“This is a time of change in the development for the city of Avondale Estates and I look forward to helping shape that direction,” she said in the city’s announcement. “What excites me most is working with a diverse group of professionals from the communications guru to the landscape architect and seeing how it all comes together. I am looking forward to working with a dynamic leadership team, committed staff, and a passionate community to build a better Avondale Estates and better downtown with you.

“Very few people in the world get a chance to design a park; even fewer have the opportunity to shape an entire city. I feel incredibly honored and fortunate to bring my passion and expertise to do just that here in Avondale Estates.”

