Avondale Estates publishes survey seeking input on new park

The city of Avondale Estates wants the public’s input about plans to create a new park.

The Town Green project includes the construction of a park and a mix-use building that will be located along Highway 278/ North Avondale Road.

The design will be based on a concept designed by local architect Sheri Locke, but details will be finalized after a period of public comment including the survey and two public workshops.

The survey says, “The proposed park in this area will be approximately 2-acres, flanked by Lake and Oak streets, anchoring the Downtown District. Concept #9, which was designed by architect and local resident Sheri Locke and selected by residents, will guide the eventual design for this area.”

To take the survey, click here.

The survey will close on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. For more information about the Town Green planning and public input process, click here.

