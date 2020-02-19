Avondale Estates residents meeting on Feb. 26 for second phase of zoning ordinance rewrite

Share









On Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m., Avondale Estates residents are gathering at City Hall about the second phase of a zoning ordinance rewrite.

Those who attend this meeting will discuss:

– A sign ordinance

– Site design issues including parking

– Accessory dwelling units (ADU)

Attendees will also get to hear from the consultant team hired to rewrite the ordinance, who will give best practice examples, go over their work, and gather some community feedback.

In addition, “once a draft is available, the consultants will also offer office hours for those that want to discuss the text in more detail,” according to a recent press release.

Following the meeting on Feb. 26, two more meetings about the zoning ordinance overhaul are scheduled for March 19 and April 21.

For more information about the zoning ordinance rewrite, click here.

