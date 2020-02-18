Candidate Q&A – Carl Mobley, candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff

Share









1) Why are you running for this position?

The Dekalb County Sheriff Office has been plagued with corruption and misconduct, and with my experience I could bring safety, respect, integrity and transparency back to the Sheriff’s Office.

2) What makes you a better candidate than your opponents?

I’m a lifelong resident of Dekalb County. I know the county and I’ve had the opportunity to work on the executive level as the supervisor for the CEO’s security detail. With my experience and training, I know that we can make the Sheriff’s Office a fully functioning law enforcement entity.

3) If elected, what will be your top two or three priorities?

A. Inmate conditions at the jail

B. Audit and streamline the budget or put the allotted funds available to good use for the inmates and going by the pledge of keeping the community safe.

C. Rehabilitation of the inmates and mental health.

4) The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has a reputation of being a corrupt institution. Do you think this reputation is deserved and, if so, what would you do to change it?

Unfortunately, Yes. There needs to be more training and transparency and more community involvement.

5) As sheriff, what will be your policy regarding cooperation with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement?

As of July 2019, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office does not have any JEM agreements with ICE for any immigration detainees.

6) As sheriff, what will be your policy on housing transgender inmates?

True transgender detainees will be housed on separate floors.

7) Within the last year, local activists have raised concerns about the treatment of people held within the county jail. Do you feel inmates in the jail are being mistreated? If so, what would you do to change it?

From what we have heard inmates have been mistreated. More staff training and push to increase man power to alleviate overwhelmed employees.

8) Prior to his retirement, Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was facing the possibility of having his certifications revoked due to an arrest in Atlanta in 2017 for exposing himself in a public park. Do you agree with his decision to remain on the job instead of resigning following his arrest and guilty plea?

No, I do not agree with his decision to remain on the job.

9) As sheriff, what will you do to help rehabilitate inmates in the county jail?

Encourage inmates to take advantage of the GED Program, or any educational training available.

10) This question comes from a reader: The Georgia Department of Corrections recently made a policy change to provide free and unrestricted access to feminine hygiene products to women in state facilities. This does not apply to county facilities. Will the Sheriff ensure this policy is also implemented and upheld at the DeKalb County jail?

YES.

11) Another question from a reader: It currently costs $2.70 for a 15-minute call for those in the county jail. Will the Sheriff continue allowing private to charge such high rates for family communication?

No, we will be seeking less costly alternatives.

12) What will be your family visitation policy for inmates?

Enhance the policies already in place.

13) What will be your approach to mental healthcare at the county jail?

Hire more trained staff along with social workers. Provide thorough mental health counseling. Have Chris 180 come in 90 days before release and assist inmate with mental health and transitioning out, soft skills and trade. If going on to do state time still offer opportunity for rehabilitation services.

14) If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner?

Yes, like I have for the past 28 years of my law enforcement career.

