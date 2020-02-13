LOADING

UPDATE: Church Street reopens following hazardous material call

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 13, 2020
The scene on Church Street. Image provided to Decaturish.com
This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA – A Decatur Police spokesperson says that Church Street, which was temporarily closed between E. Trinity Place and Sycamore Street, has reopened as of 6 p.m., Feb. 13.

The closure was the result of a hazardous material call involving a “suspicious powder.”

A photo provided by a reader showed the DeKalb Police Department bomb squad and DeKalb Fire Rescue on the scene assisting Decatur Police.

 

Fire Chief Toni Washington said investigators determined the substance wasn’t hazardous.

“They think it’s a sugar substance but they’re sending it to the lab for confirmation,” Chief Washington said.

