UPDATE: Church Street reopens following hazardous material call

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA – A Decatur Police spokesperson says that Church Street, which was temporarily closed between E. Trinity Place and Sycamore Street, has reopened as of 6 p.m., Feb. 13.

The closure was the result of a hazardous material call involving a “suspicious powder.”

A photo provided by a reader showed the DeKalb Police Department bomb squad and DeKalb Fire Rescue on the scene assisting Decatur Police.

Fire Chief Toni Washington said investigators determined the substance wasn’t hazardous.

“They think it’s a sugar substance but they’re sending it to the lab for confirmation,” Chief Washington said.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.