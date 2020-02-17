Clairemont Avenue expected to reopen soon following water main break

Share









Clairemont Avenue between Scott Boulevard and North Decatur Road is expected to reopen around midnight on Monday, Feb. 17.

The road closed on Sunday, Feb. 16, due to a water main break. Water main repairs were completed at 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

“DeKalb Watershed crews expect to have the road repaired and reopened around midnight,” the county said in a statement at 9:10 p.m. on Monday.

