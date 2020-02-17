LOADING

Type to search

Clairemont Avenue expected to reopen soon following water main break

Decatur Metro ATL

Clairemont Avenue expected to reopen soon following water main break

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 17, 2020
A water main break on Clairemont Avenue resulted in road closures. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Clairemont Avenue between Scott Boulevard and North Decatur Road is expected to reopen around midnight on Monday, Feb. 17.

The road closed on Sunday, Feb. 16, due to a water main break. Water main repairs were completed at 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

“DeKalb Watershed crews expect to have the road repaired and reopened around midnight,” the county said in a statement at 9:10 p.m. on Monday.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus