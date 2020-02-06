Construction of final phase of Decatur cycle track will begin on Feb. 10

Share









The downtown cycle track in Decatur is nearly done.

The city announced that the construction of the final phase of the protected bike lanes will begin on Feb. 10, weather permitting. The final phase will connect Commerce Drive with McDonough Street.

“The work will take place on the northern/Courthouse side of West Trinity Place and will include new sidewalks and a grade-separated bike lane consistent with those recently installed on Commerce Drive,” the city announced.

The project is expected to take four weeks and cause “occasional” traffic delays. Work on the project began in April of 2019. The city partnered with the PATH Foundation to build the cycle track on Commerce Drive between Clairemont Avenue and West Trinity Place and on West Trinity Place from Commerce Drive to North McDonough Street, where it will connect with the North McDonough cycle track.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.