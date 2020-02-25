Core Dance to perform ‘Manifolds’ on courtyard at Agnes Scott, March 20 and 21

Share









Decatur, GA – On Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m., Core Dance will open “Manifolds” with a free, public performance in the courtyard of the Dana Fine Arts Building at Agnes Scott College, located at 141 East College Avenue in Decatur.

“Manifolds” is described in a recent press release as “a new site-specific work by Rose Shields created in collaboration with the Core Dance Artists and visual artist, Julia Hill.”

“Core Dance is committed to the creation and performance of new and original dance making,” Artistic Director of Core Dance Sue Schroeder said in a recent press release. “I’m proud that Rose is the fifth Core Dance Artist that we have commissioned to make a new work for the company.”

Parking is available for free in the West Parking Facility, which is located off of South McDonough Street on Agnes Scott campus.

To learn more about “Manifolds,” check click here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of a building. This story has been updated with the correct information.

