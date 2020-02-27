Dear Decaturish – In support of Antonio Johnson for DeKalb County Sheriff

Share









About this series: As part of our ongoing election coverage, we invited each candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff to submit up to three letters of support. Here are letters in support of Antonio Johnson.

Dear Decaturish,

It is with great pleasure that I write a letter of commendation for Antonio Johnson. I have had the pleasure of knowing him for the past 15 years.

Antonio has always displayed a high degree of integrity and leadership in his daily endeavors. Mr. Johnson is a much-valued member of our church family where he serves as a mentor to many of our young men and women. He has been absolutely phenomenal. Antonio is very organized, very intelligent, and takes this initiative on things that have to be done. His work ethic has enhanced the church’s progress over the past year.

Mr. Johnson is also very active in the community where he uses his incredible ability to organize and serve as a leader. Antonio has coached baseball, football and basketball and has even served as the team’s photographer on many occasions.

I appreciate Mr. Johnson’s dedication, hard work, and dependability. He has my full endorsement. He is certainly an asset to this county, state, and country.

Sincerely,

Norman Thomas Jr.

Pastor, First Baptist Church, Gresham Rd.

Principal, Cedar Grove Elementary School

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing to endorse Antonio Johnson for DeKalb County Sheriff. I have known Antonio for many years. Our sons played with and against each other in youth sports in DeKalb County at Browns Mill Park.

As you know, youth sports can reveal the character of coaches, fans, and parents. Antonio’s character, poise, and leadership were unmatched. He always displayed excellent sportsmanship. He demanded the best from players, parents, and his staff. What stood out most to me was his passion for family and developing young men.

He is a dedicated father of two and a loving husband. His commitment to success extended beyond winning the game. He was focused on helping our youth win at life. Because of Antonio, countless young men have experienced a positive role model who greatly influenced their direction and career decisions.

It has been a joy to watch Antonio transition from Fulton County Sheriff, Fulton County Marshal, and now with the opportunity to, hopefully, serve as our next Sheriff of DeKalb County. He is poised to elevate the Sheriff’s department. The citizens of DeKalb County can vote for one of the most dedicated, well-rounded individuals in our county. His total commitment to our county will serve us well. It is an honor and privilege to, unequivocally, endorse Antonio Johnson for DeKalb County Sheriff.

Sincerely,

Rodney Jay Russell

