Dear Decaturish – In support of Ted Golden for DeKalb County Sheriff

Share









Decaturish needs your help covering the 2020 elections. If you value independent local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a monthly supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us provide you with quality and comprehensive election coverage. For more information about becoming a paid supporter, click here.

All of our election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

About this series: As part of our ongoing election coverage, we invited each candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff to submit up to three letters of support. Here is a letter in support of Ted Golden.

Dear Decaturish,

I write this letter in support of Drug Enforcement Agent (retired) Ted Golden who has qualified to appear on the March 24 ballot for Sheriff.

It is with great pleasure and without reservation, I recommend Ted Golden for Sheriff of DeKalb County. My assessment comes from over 25 years of observing him as a Christian man of faith, husband, father, D.E.A., agent and a community activist.

His credentials are impeccable and only his moral character exceeds his professional achievement. It is my opinion his experiences working in law enforcement as a Memphis police officer, over 25 years as a D.E.A. officer, serving as a certified trained in Dr. King’s philosophy of alternatives to violence. He has trained in schools, corporations, police departments and correctional facilities which makes him well aware of social problems and how to collaborate with stakeholders in the community to produce solutions.

My observation of Mr. Golden was not from just observing his actions but having the privilege of working with him in the DeKalb and the Atlanta metropolitan area. To cite one example, I worked with him when I was the Director of Education and Training for the King Centers when Mrs. Coretta Scott King was President and C.E.O. In the late 1990’s Ted assisted in the planning and training of thousands of “at-risk” youth under the umbrella of the National Law Enforcement Committee. This organization consisted of top supervisors of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area, with a focus on reducing adult and youth recidivism in correctional institutions. This program was very successful as bridges were built between law enforcement and the community.

As a father, he coached his four children in sports through Khoury League and high school football. He was active in Martin Luther King, Jr. high school as President of the Booster Club and President of Parent Association. He has assisted me in youth civil rights tours to share the history of achievements through Dr. King and nonviolence. He has become known for his ability to bar-b-que and he used these talents for school and community activities.

When Maj. KID Johnson was commander of the South Precinct, Ted assisted the DeKalb Police in summer activities, night basketball, crime prevention and community development.

Ted understands how to identify the “causes” of institutional and community problems and not deal with the “symptoms.” He is able to apply the Kingian analysis in problem-solving thus making the solution more sustainable.

I look forward to him being elected as Sheriff because he is a visionary and motivational leader. He does not just follow the traditional path of doing things. People working for him will trust and join in his vision as he is always looking to bring the best out in everyone, even those incarcerated.

For the aforementioned reasons and many more, I reiterate my complete endorsement without hesitation for Ted Golden, Sheriff of DeKalb County.

Respectfully submitted,

Captain (retired) Charles L. Alphin, Sr.

St. Louis City Police Department

More information about voting in the March 24 election: The voter registration deadline for the March 24 presidential primary was Feb. 24. You can look up your status by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” To visit the My Voter Page, click here. You can check your status by providing basic information like your last name, birthday and the county you live in. You can also see a sample ballot. If you find you are not registered and want to be registered in time for the next election, there are a few ways you can get back on the voter rolls. You can register online with the Secretary of State’s Office by clicking here. According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, in order to register to vote you must: – Be a citizen of the United States – Be a legal resident of the county where you are voting – Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote – Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude – Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge For more information about how to register, click here. People who wish to vote will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office: – Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) – A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired – Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state – Valid U.S. passport ID – Valid U.S. military photo ID – Valid tribal photo ID The county board of registrar’s office is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Suite, 300, Decatur, GA 30032. Early voting will begin on March 2. Here is a list of advanced voting dates and times from the county Board of Registration and Elections:

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.