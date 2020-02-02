Decatur City Commission considers contract for storm water pipe replacement

Share









The Decatur City Commission at its Feb. 3 meeting will consider setting a $1.8 million construction budget for replacing collapsing stormwater pipe segments at the Allen Wilson apartments, a property owned by the Decatur Housing Authority.

The City Commission meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at City Hall, located at 509 North McDonough Street. All meetings are open to the public. A live stream of the meeting can be found by clicking here.

Allen Wilson apartments are located at 1450 Commerce Drive in Decatur. Commissioners will also consider awarding a contract to GS Construction of Lawrenceville for the work.

“The work is necessary to replace collapsing stormwater pipe segments on the Allen Wilson property, which is owned by the Decatur Housing Authority (DHA),” a memo from Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell to Assistant City Manager David Junger says. “Atkins Engineering has designed a replacement to the existing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe system with reinforced concrete pipe. During construction, a geotechnical analysis will guide construction and replacement of unsuitable soils, where necessary. Work is expected to commence in March 2020 and should take 6 months.”

According to the memo, “[The Decatur Housing Authority] has agreed to advance the city $500,000 for the project. This amount will be credited over time to the DHA for stormwater fees.”

For more information, click here.

In other business, commissioners will consider awarding an alcoholic beverage license to Meredith Ford for Cremalosa at 2657 E. College Avenue in Decatur.

“Described as a new spot that offers gelato, sorbet, shakes, and other sweet treats, the business will also offer a selection of adult-only alcoholic beverages of canned beer, wine by the glass or bottle, and specialty boozy shakes,” a memo from Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill to City Manager Andrea Arnold says. “This will be the first location. The application has received approval from all required departments and all fees have been paid. Renovation is underway with a projected completion in February 2020.”

To see the full agenda for the Feb. 3 City Commission meeting, click here.

