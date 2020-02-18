Decatur Community Players win awards at 2020 Junior Theater Festival West

Share









This month the Decatur Community Players in Clarkston won a national award at the 2020 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival West, held in Sacramento, Ca.

“The Junior Theater Festival West united 2,200 students and educators from 48 educational musical theater groups representing 15 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, England, and South Korea,” a press release about the event says.

This year, the Decatur Community Players performed pieces from “Once On This Island Jr.”

One student, Alex O’Bradovich won a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual Performer award. In addition, Lucy Scalese and Maeve Downey earned the title of Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, students who get to perform a song at the closing ceremony for the whole festival.

Dating back to 2011, the Decatur Community Players have found success for their group at the Junior Theater Festival, earning several titles under the Freddie G awards.

To learn more about iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival, click here.

