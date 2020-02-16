Decatur Police: Five people robbed at gunpoint near Decatur High

Share









Decatur, GA – Decatur Police on Saturday, Feb. 15 responded to a report of an armed robbery.

Police responded at 8:47 p.m. The robbery occurred in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive, near Decatur High School.

“Officers arrived and met with five victims who reported they were walking northbound when two males approached and demanded their belongings,” the Police Department said in a post on social medial. “One of the suspects pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victims. The second suspect did not produce a firearm but motioned as though he had a handgun in his pocket. The victims complied and turned over purses, wallets, cell phones and watches. The suspects entered a black Toyota Camry parked nearby and fled west on West Howard Avenue. The victims provided a tag number for the suspect vehicle which returned to a vehicle stolen out of Gwinnett County. The victims were not physically injured.”

Police provided the following description of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male, mid-20’s, approximately 6’0”, medium build, dark complexion, wearing a gray knit hat and dark clothing, armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Suspect #2: Black male, late teens-early 20’s, approximately 5’7”-5’8”, thin build, medium complexion, wearing a red hoodie.

