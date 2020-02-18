Decatur Police responded to four-vehicle crash on Feb. 14

Share









Decatur Police on Feb. 14 responded to a four-vehicle crash on Scott Boulevard at Woodlawn Avenue.

The incident resulted in a trip to the hospital and a citation for the driver accused of causing the crash. Police responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

“The accident investigation revealed a red Toyota Prius, a white Toyota Corolla and a gray Toyota Camry were stopped in traffic in the inside lane westbound on Scott Boulevard at Woodlawn Avenue,” Police Capt. Jennifer Ross said. “The driver of a white Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the inside lane behind the stopped traffic attempted to change lanes and struck the rear passenger side corner bumper of the Toyota Prius with the front driver’s side corner bumper/tire of the Chevrolet Traverse. The collision pushed the Toyota Prius into the Toyota Corolla, which subsequently pushed forward into the Toyota Camry. ”

Ross said the driver of the Traverse said they were in pain and went to a hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries reported. The Traverse and Prius had to be towed from the scene. The other vehicles had minor damage. Police cited the driver of the Traverse for failure to maintain their lane and driving without a license.

