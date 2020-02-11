Decatur street sweeper truck catches fire

Share









Decatur, GA – A Decatur street sweeper truck caught fire on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Fire Department responded to the scene on Shadowmoor Drive at Hilldale Drive. Firefighters found the cab engulfed in flames.

“Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly,” Fire Chief Toni Washington said. “No injuries reported.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire. A reader sent a photo of the fire and the scene after firefighters put out the blaze.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.