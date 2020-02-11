LOADING

Decatur street sweeper truck catches fire

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 11, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA – A Decatur street sweeper truck caught fire on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Fire Department responded to the scene on Shadowmoor Drive at Hilldale Drive. Firefighters found the cab engulfed in flames.

“Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly,” Fire Chief Toni Washington said. “No injuries reported.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire. A reader sent a photo of the fire and the scene after firefighters put out the blaze.

Image provided to Decaturish

