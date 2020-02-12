DeKalb County revises residential trash collection schedule for President’s Day

Share









DeKalb County has announced its revised residential trash collection schedule for the President’s Day holiday taking place next week, the county said in a press release.

In observance of Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 17, sanitation service for residential customers will run one day late as follows:

– Monday, Feb. 17 – Presidents’ Day observed. No sanitation service.

– Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Feb. 17, will be serviced on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

– Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Feb. 18, will be serviced on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

– Thursday, Feb. 20 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Feb. 19, will be serviced on Thursday, Feb. 20.

– Friday, Feb. 21 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Feb. 20, will be serviced on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit their website here, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

