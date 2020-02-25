DeKalb County Sanitation Division to host free event for residents to dispose of hazardous waste

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – On Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the DeKalb County Sanitation Division is hosting a free event for county residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste, held at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, located at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

Event attendees will get the chance to dispose of the following hazardous materials, as listed in a recent press release:

– Aerosols

– Batteries

– Adhesives

– Flammables

– Lawn care products

– Fluorescent light bulbs

– Photo chemicals

– Paint (10 gallons per vehicle),or paint-related products and artist supplies

Note that the following waste will not be accepted:

– Agricultural waste

– Ammunition

– Radioactive materials

– Pharmaceuticals

– Biohazardous waste

– Biomedical waste

Have any questions? Go to www.dekalbsanitation.com, or contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team by phone at 404-294-2900 or via email at sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov.

