DeKalb County Schools investigating possible lead paint issue at Laurel Ridge Elementary

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Schools is investigating possible lead paint contamination at Laurel Ridge Elementary School.

The school system says a “community member” used a retail lead paint test kit and the test showed the presence of lead contamination.

“[DeKalb County Schools] responded quickly to this concern and was on-site first thing this morning [Feb. 18] to collect samples to have the paint tested by an independent lab,” a spokesperson for the district said. “[The school district] is taking this matter seriously and will ensure that the concerns are addressed appropriately.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, lead contamination can cause a variety of health problems and children are particularly vulnerable.

“Lead may also cause behavioral problems, learning disabilities, seizures and in extreme cases, death,” the HUD website says.

Carol Hayes, who lives near the school, said a neighbor who has children in Laurel Ridge became concerned when he saw a contractor pressure washing the concrete pillars at the school before repainting them. His concern was that the paint chips were going into Burnt Fork Creek, so he contacted Hayes. Then another neighbor, who also happens to be an expert in lead remediation, became involved and raised the question of whether the paint contained lead.

Hayes is also chair of the Watershed Alliance for Burnt Fork Creek. Given the building’s age, Hayes and her neighbors wondered if the old paint contained lead.

“The first thought was the paint was going down the storm drain and into Burnt Fork Creek,” Hayes said.

So she and her neighbor scraped some of the new paint off and tested it. The test result showed the presence of lead contamination.

“The good news is the tests on the doors themselves where kids come and go were not positive,” she said. “All windows tested positive and quite a few of the areas they had pressure washed.”

She said the school district has covered a nearby storm drain with a mesh cover, but she said it is leaking.

Until the situation is resolved, children and families are advised to avoid the main entrance of the school and the pickup and dropoff area has been relocated.

Hayes said she was surprised the contractor didn’t test for lead paint before pressure washing the school because of the age of the school.

“Lead is one of those things that never goes away,” Hayes said. “Little tiny specs of airborne dust settle into the soil and they’re there forever.”

Decaturish has asked the county school district for more information and will update this story when the district responds.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.