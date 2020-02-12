DeKalb County to host community meeting about Washington Park improvements

Share









This story has been updated.

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a community meeting to review upcoming park improvements for Washington Park, the county announced in a press release.

Information will be provided at the meeting about current park improvements and recreation projects that the county is planning.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m., at 2830 Arborcrest Drive in Decatur.

For more information about the meeting or park improvements, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the park. This information has been removed.

