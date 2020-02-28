DeKalb Police arrest man accused of downloading thousands of child pornography images

Share









Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County Police have arrested a man accused of downloading thousands of images of child pornography.

Police on Feb. 27 executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Flintlock Drive in Stone Mountain. That address is in the Smoke Rise neighborhood. Police said John D. Montgomery, 65, was the subject of a month-long investigation. He is accused of downloading thousands of images of child pornography.

He was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children. Police are still investigating.

