DeKalb Police arrest man accused of downloading thousands of child pornography images

DeKalb Police arrest man accused of downloading thousands of child pornography images

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 28, 2020
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County Police have arrested a man accused of downloading thousands of images of child pornography.

Police on Feb. 27 executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Flintlock Drive in Stone Mountain. That address is in the Smoke Rise neighborhood. Police said John D. Montgomery, 65, was the subject of a month-long investigation. He is accused of downloading thousands of images of child pornography.

He was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children. Police are still investigating.

