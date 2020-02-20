LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police officers shoot unidentified man in greater Decatur

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

DeKalb Police officers shoot unidentified man in greater Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 20, 2020
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Share

 

Greater Decatur, GA – A DeKalb Police officer shot and killed an unidentified man on Feb. 20.

The incident happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Balsam Drive in greater Decatur.

“When officers arrived, a male exited the home in possession of a firearm,” a police spokesperson said. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

No officers were injured. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus