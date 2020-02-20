DeKalb Police officers shoot unidentified man in greater Decatur

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – A DeKalb Police officer shot and killed an unidentified man on Feb. 20.

The incident happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Balsam Drive in greater Decatur.

“When officers arrived, a male exited the home in possession of a firearm,” a police spokesperson said. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”

No officers were injured. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

