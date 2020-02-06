Hot Stuff: Decaturish-produced improv show putting Valentine’s Day on trial

Share









The first session of “Stuff Court” succeeded above and beyond expectations.

Now it’s time for another session.

The improv show, where ideas are put on trial, played to a packed house on Jan. 25. The show, which put the Decatur planters on trial, quickly sold out. The verdict on the planters? Guilty.

Will Valentine’s Day fare better? There’s only one way to find out. Stuff Court will return for its second session on Saturday, Feb. 29, and the defendant will be everyone’s most-loved (and loathed) holiday.

The show is a collaboration between Decaturish and comedy group The Scene Shop. The Pinewood restaurant will host the event, which begins at 7 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. (Pro tip: If you can, get there early and have a bite to eat before the show starts.) There will be two special drinks on the menu: Guilty and Not Guilty. To keep things orderly, there will be a limited menu of Pinewood favorites that are sure to please any sequestered jury.

Tickets are $15 and can be ordered here. If you’re wondering when to purchase them, please note: the last show sold out within a week.

The Pinewood is located at 254 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA. To learn more about parking in the area, click here.

We look forward to seeing you at the second session of Stuff Court.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.