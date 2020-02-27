Marvel project spotted filming in downtown Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA – A Marvel project is filming in downtown Decatur this week.

Witnesses saw numerous trucks – more than a dozen by one estimate – at the Decatur Square and historic courthouse.

A member of the crew told a witness the production was for “Tag Team,” which is a working title for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” which will be on the Disney+ streaming service.

Downtown Program Manager Shirley Baylis wouldn’t confirm the name of the production, but did say it’s a “Marvel project.”

