LOADING

Type to search

Marvel project spotted filming in downtown Decatur

Decatur Metro ATL

Marvel project spotted filming in downtown Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 27, 2020
Numerous trucks involved in a Marvel production were seen around the Decatur courthouse this week. Photo provided by Jean Olshefsky
Share

 

Decatur, GA – A Marvel project is filming in downtown Decatur this week.

Witnesses saw numerous trucks – more than a dozen by one estimate – at the Decatur Square and historic courthouse.

A member of the crew told a witness the production was for “Tag Team,” which is a working title for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” which will be on the Disney+ streaming service.

Downtown Program Manager Shirley Baylis wouldn’t confirm the name of the production, but did say it’s a “Marvel project.”

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Get updates from Louisiana Bistreaux

Sign up for their email news letter!

Subscribe Now
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus