Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade returning Feb. 8

The annual Mead Road Mardi Gras parade will return to Decatur this year on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to the parade website.

The parade, started by Decatur residents David and Emily Berg, is a chance to celebrate the holiday without traveling to the Gulf Coast. Each year, the parade raises money to support music and arts education in Decatur schools.

Since 2014, the parade has donated $35,000 to the Decatur Education Foundation to fund music and arts grants. The DEF has awarded grants to buy instruments for band programs, choral arrangements for school choruses and costumes for the high school drama program.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. from the Fifth Avenue 4/5 Academy and will march up Oakview Road to Mead Road, ending at The Imperial in Oakhurst.

Tokens can be purchased to support the parade and be used to purchase food and drinks at The Imperial. Each meal or drink will cost one token per item, and each token costs $5, or $25 for six tokens.

Food options, which each cost one token, will include kids meals (a hotdog, chips and water), adult meals (a bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo or red beans and rice, vegan or with sausage), and dessert (bread pudding). Each token can also be used to buy one beer per token.

You can buy your tokens before the parade at the Fifth Avenue 4/5 Academy or at The Imperial after the parade. Token pick-up is available on Friday, Feb. 7, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Imperial or before and after the parade on Saturday, Feb. 8 at The Imperial. They can also be purchased here.

People and organizations can also sign up as sponsors, volunteers, or group ‘krewes’ (to march in the parade) here.

