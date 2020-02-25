LOADING

Minor sewer spill reported on Hood Circle in Oakhurst

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 25, 2020
Image provided by DeKalb County
Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Watershed responded to a minor sewer spill in Oakhurst on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The spill occurred near Hood Circle and Third Avenue, by Oakhurst park. The 1,200-gallon spill entered Sugar Creek and was caused by a malfunctioning bypass pump, according to a report from the county.

Hood Circle currently is the site of a $3.2 million sewer upgrade project. It’s one of the worst sewer spill sites in the county and has had more than a dozen spills since 2014. The sewer upgrade work has been delayed by recent heavy rain. The county reports that construction activities are expected to begin at Hood Circle on Feb. 26.

