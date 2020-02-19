Pedestrian hybrid beacon at Westchester Elementary is fully operational

Share









A pedestrian beacon on Scott Boulevard at Westchester Elementary School went live on Feb. 18.

“The Scott Boulevard Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) at Westchester Elementary School is fully operational [Tuesday], February 18th,” the Decatur Police Department announced on Facebook. “This signalized crosswalk will serve as a Safe Route to School route for elementary students so please proceed with caution.”

Westchester Elementary Principal Rochelle Lofstrand used the signal and recorded video to demonstrate how it works.

Parents at Westchester Elementary have been lobbying for safety improvements near the school for years.

Traffic along Scott Boulevard has been a running concern for Westchester Elementary parents almost from the time the school reopened in 2014.

The hybrid beacon will make it safer for students and parents to cross the street.

