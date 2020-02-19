LOADING

Type to search

Pedestrian hybrid beacon at Westchester Elementary is fully operational

Crime and public safety Decatur Editor's Pick

Pedestrian hybrid beacon at Westchester Elementary is fully operational

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 19, 2020
Photo obtained via the Decatur Police Department
Share

 

A pedestrian beacon on Scott Boulevard at Westchester Elementary School went live on Feb. 18.

“The Scott Boulevard Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) at Westchester Elementary School is fully operational [Tuesday], February 18th,” the Decatur Police Department announced on Facebook. “This signalized crosswalk will serve as a Safe Route to School route for elementary students so please proceed with caution.”

Westchester Elementary Principal Rochelle Lofstrand used the signal and recorded video to demonstrate how it works.

Parents at Westchester Elementary have been lobbying for safety improvements near the school for years.

Traffic along Scott Boulevard has been a running concern for Westchester Elementary parents almost from the time the school reopened in 2014.

The hybrid beacon will make it safer for students and parents to cross the street.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus