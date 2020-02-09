(PHOTOS) 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras

A little snow couldn’t keep the good times from rolling through Oakhurst during the annual Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade Saturday, Feb. 8. Revelers made their way from Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary through Oakhurst then to The Imperial for the after-party. Emily and David Berg started the Mead Road Mardi Gras and since 2014 it has raised over $30,000 for music and art education in Decatur schools.
Ashari Harrold, 3, has a popsicle during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade after party at The Imperial.
Charles Teagle, 3, stands on what is left of the snow during the after-party at The Imperial.
Kiki with the Black Sheep Ensemble entertains the crowd during the after party at The Imperial after the 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Westchester Elementary music teacher Kristen Gwaltney (l) sings with the Westchester Krewe for the judges during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Keieran Neeley walks in the 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday Feb. 8.
The 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade judges.
Colleen Fendly and her daughter Kairi, 7, dance with the Oakhurst Elementary Old Town Road Krewe during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday Feb. 8.
Arlo Reynolds, 7, helps carry the Winnona Park Elementary School banner during the 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Harrison Palazzola, 3, rides on his father Chris’s shoulders during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
The Happy Hearts Bug Band Krewe float rolls in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Tricia Glennie throws beads to spectators during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Feb. 8.
Steve Willard dressed as the ‘Blue Meany’ with the Happy Hearts Bug Band Krewe walks in the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Spectators watch the parade on Oakview Road.
The Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade makes it way down Oakview Road.
Daniela O’Connell walks with Chester (Erin O’Connell) the Westchester Elementary mascot during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
The Westchester Elementary Krewe walks in the 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Ezri Bluth, 8, rides her scooter down Oakview Road during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Eric McLoughlin walks down Oakview Road during the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade Feb. 8, 2020.
Mead Road Mardi Gras parade co-founder Dave Berg leads paraders down Oakview Road.
Billy Berg plays trombone with the Home Grown Brass Band during the Mead Road Mardi Gras in Oakhurst Feb. 8.
The 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras parade steps off from the 4/5 Academy at Fifth Avenue.
Sara Cullen, 8, and Charlotte Orleman, 10, help hold the parade banner.
Matt Smith plays his saxophone before the start of the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade.
Mead Road Mardi Gras co-founder Emily Berg warms up on the snare drum before the parade.
If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. Our subscriptions start at $3 a month. To learn more, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.