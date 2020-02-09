(PHOTOS) 2020 Mead Road Mardi Gras

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

A little snow couldn’t keep the good times from rolling through Oakhurst during the annual Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade Saturday, Feb. 8. Revelers made their way from Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary through Oakhurst then to The Imperial for the after-party. Emily and David Berg started the Mead Road Mardi Gras and since 2014 it has raised over $30,000 for music and art education in Decatur schools.

