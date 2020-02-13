Police arrest man accused of shooting someone at Willis Apartments in Avondale Estates

Share









Avondale Estates, GA – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone at the Willis Apartments on East College Avenue back in October.

“A suspect was apprehended in an Oct. 21, 2019 incident at the 2700 block of East College Avenue where a person was shot during a confrontation,” the city announced in a press release. “Following an exhaustive investigation by the Avondale Estates Police Department, warrants were obtained for the arrest of the suspect identified as Travious Williams, 29. Williams was arrested at his residence on Feb. 5, 2020 and is currently housed in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.”

Police investigators in Avondale weren’t initially sure the shooting occurred at the Willis, which would’ve affected which police department had jurisdiction over the crime. City Manager Patrick Bryant said the shooting was reported to Decatur Police, who received the report on Oct. 21. The victim told police that the shooting occurred at the Willis Apartments.

A Decatur Police spokesperson, Capt. Jennifer Ross, provided the following summary of the report the Police Department received in October.

“On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at approximately 3:27 a.m., Decatur Police responded to Emory Decatur Hospital on North Decatur Road in reference to a person shot,” Ross said. “Officers met with hospital staff and security who advised at approximately 3:13 a.m., the patient drove up to the emergency department with three gunshot wounds, one in the right arm, one in the left shoulder and one in the left ear lobe. The victim stated he pulled into the parking deck of an apartment complex and shortly thereafter had a gun in his face and was told to get out of his vehicle. He struggled with the suspect and that is when he was shot.”

The victim told Decatur Police he wasn’t sure where the shooting had occurred. He gave the officers the directions he used to get to the complex and the directions he used to get to the hospital after the shooting. Notably, the Decatur Police were unable to find a crime scene when they assisted Avondale Estates police in searching parking decks.

The case became an issue in the city’s mayoral election in November. Former city manager Clai Brown, who ultimately lost his bid to unseat Mayor Jonathan Elmore, accused the city of covering up the shooting and other crimes before the election.

The city disputed those claims.

South City Partners recently sold the 197-unit mixed-use Willis apartment complex to Coastal Ridge Real Estate and SEDCO Capital.

